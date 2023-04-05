CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — 48 Little Caesars across West Virginia are helping raise funding for local K-9 units across West Virginia.

The ‘Pizza! Pizza! Paws’ campaign is a Little Caesars fundraiser that takes place throughout the entire month of April to help K-9 units afford essential supplies for their working pups. Donations go towards, “On The Go Kits” which include a Cool K9 A/C Vent Hose System, Vario Non-Spill water bowl, Tactipup Tactical Tab Leash and Play-On dog waste bags.

12 News spoke with Teresa Bryan, Little Caesar’s District Supervisor on why the company chose to host this fundraiser, “a lot of people don’t realize that these handlers don’t have funding, a lot of the departments do not have funding for their officers so it’s important to bring awareness to that.”

Clarksburg Police Department’s K-9s, Ion.

“Community support has been integral, not only with the acquisition of K-9 Ion, he was bought through donations from the city, from businesses, from community members, but it’s great in a program like this. It does help provide the essential things for our daily job and for everything that he has to do in a workday,” said Sergeant Laura McGlone of Clarksburg’s Police Department.

The company has a goal of $30,000 in donations this year. More information on the cause can be found on their Facebook page. Ion is also a local celebrity in Clarksburg, he has a Facebook page as well.