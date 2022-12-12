CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Bill Crouch will retire at the end of the year, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced during a press conference Monday.

Dr. Jeff Coben, who currently serves as associate vice president for Health Affairs and dean of the School of Public Health at West Virginia University, will serve as interim secretary, Justice announced.

Crouch has said he will help with the transition, according to the governor, after he agreed to stay on until the McChrystal Group released its report on the DHHR.

That report was released on Friday, Nov. 11 and concluded that the department shouldn’t be split into three, saying that move would “divert time, funding, and leadership’s focus away from serving West Virginians.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to fix the person named interim secretary.