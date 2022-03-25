CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Friday’s virtual COVID briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice cited a number of positive statistics related to the pandemic, including a low number of active cases, dropping hospital numbers and fully “green” county alert map.

With those positives, came a warning: “We’re not through with this,” Justice said, encouraging residents to get their booster shots.

The boosters are necessary for protection against a new COVID variant, Dr. Clay Marsh said, continuing that he believes another booster may be coming in the “not to distant future.”

The governor read through the 88 most recent COVID deaths in West Virginia, bringing the state’s total to 6,739.

Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer compared the 6,739 COVID deaths to the 5,830 West Virginians who were killed in World War II, pointing out that the pandemic has happened in a shorter period of time than the war.

Rental Assistance Clarification:

The governor also made a clarification related to the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program. For many months, Justice has been encouraging landlord’s to apply, but explained Friday that landlords cannot directly apply, but instead need to work through their tenants.

Intermediate Court Resignation:

Gov. Justice also mentioned that Donald Nickerson, of Wheeling, who he appointed in December, to serve on the state’s new intermediate appeals court, has resigned before ever taking the bench. Justice said he will name a replacement quickly.

Go Lady Pioneers!:

The governor also congratulated the Glenville State women’s basketball team on its spot in the NCAA Division II national championship game, Friday night. Justice said he wished he could be at the game, but due to a bad hip, will be watching from home. He encouraged state residents to do the same. “This team has got to be one of the most dominant college sports teams in state history, but they’ve got to finish the job with a win tonight,” Gov. Justice continued. “It’s another opportunity for West Virginia to shine on the national stage, and I hope everyone will join me in cheering the Lady Pioneers on to a big win.”

Babydog’s Bracket:

Sticking with basketball, the governor also reported that Babydog has moved up to 4th in the governor’s office NCAA bracket pool and still has shot to win, because she picked Houston.

Best Picture:

During the briefing, Justice also showed this photograph, calling it the best picture that’s been taken of him during his time as governor. In the photo, he is hugging a child after a recent signing of a bill that will ban expectant mothers from seeking abortions when they believe their child may be born with a disability. Babydog, of course, is close at hand in the picture.

Quite a Catch:

Justice also congratulated Lucas King, of Burnsville, who recently caught a state record musky.