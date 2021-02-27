Local farm finds unique way to recover from destructive storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It was a storm that didn’t shy away from anything in its path.

“It was shocking – I have never seen so much destruction,” said Audy Perry, the Executive Director of Heritage Farm.

But now that the storm is over, Heritage Farm in Huntington is looking to rebuild.

“We have lots of damage in the forest – many trees are down – so we thought well we should be an example. Let’s see us turn this destruction into something good,” said Perry.

Even with hundreds of trees down on the property, farm managers went with the saying ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’

“We’ve been taking them to the mulcher to clean it up the best we can. Trying to use what we can where we can,” said Dusty Cogar, a maintenance man at Heritage Farm.

“We’re creating the mulch to be the new ground cover underneath our two new adventure products,” said Perry.

Though the farm experienced week-long power outages and hundreds of downed trees, workers are happy all of the animals stayed safe during the storm and that they are able to take down trees to be a part of a fun adventure.

“Appalachians are use to overcoming challenges and that’s the message of Heritage farm,”