Local students help foster kids sleep better at night

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Some Cabell County students spent part of their Easter weekend putting their building skills to good use.

Early Saturday afternoon behind the Cabell County Career and Technology Center, students were putting in the work to fill a community need. The students in the “Building Technology” program along with other area volunteers built beds to be delivered to area foster kids.

We take it for granted, but that’s a basic necessity. Jim Jeffrey, volunteer

Jim and Terry Jeffrey from the Saint Joseph Catholic Church collaborated with the career center to provide area foster kids with a comfortable bed to sleep in.

Their goal today was to build 50 beds ready for delivery and the students say they’re confident they’ll make that quota.

If we’ve got enough stuff, we’ll be able to do it because we’re cranking them out pretty fast. Lane Ramey, student volunteer



Students work on building beds for local foster children. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Once all the beds are built, they will be packaged, loaded onto a truck or trailer, then delivered to the foster homes.

Only 18 of the 50 beds made today will be delivered due to a shortage in supplies needed to complete the orders. Terry Jeffrey says they’ve only received 18 mattresses and their goal is to complete the 38 orders in their area.

Donations are still being accepted for the project. For anyone interested in donating, you can contact Terry Jeffrey at 304-617-3621.