Looking for kayak floats in the Tri-State?

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Five floating events are being planned for spring and summer in one county in the Mountain State.

According to the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, those events are taking place along the Mill Creek Water Trail in Jackson County. Known as the Second Sunday Floats, kayakers and canoers can start anywhere along the 21-mile trail.

Free food and ground transportation is available at a designated location between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m.

“You can put-in anywhere you like as long as you arrive at the designated take-out location between the hours of 4-6 p.m.,” Sally Blessing, of Main Street Ripley says. “We will feed you and take you to your vehicle.”

According to the Visitors Bureau, the Jackson County trail extends from Cedar Lakes Conference Center to the Ohio River at Millwood. Put-in/take-out locations are at Cedar Lakes, City of Ripley Water Plant (April 4 float), WVU Parkersburg’s Jackson County Center (May 9 float), Rollins Lake at Evans (June 13 float), the Jackson County Fairgrounds at Cottageville (July 11 float), and Millwood (Aug. 8 float).

For more information, call Main Street Ripley at 304-372-1637.