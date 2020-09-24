Low income households to receive supplemental payment

West Virginia

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — Homes that benefit from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) in West Virginia will receive some help from the state. The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, they will be sending out supplemental payments.

The bonus is $125 and will be issued to people who received regular LIEAP in the 2020 program year. The payment will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the person’s home. Those who receive regular LIEAP for bulk fuels will be issued a check by mail.

The money is a one-time payment. The payments are expected to by made by the middle of October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories