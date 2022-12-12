CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Living magazine has revealed its annual “best West Virginia-made food product,” and it’s not a pepperoni roll.

According to a press release, Mister Bee Potato Chips, which are produced by the West Virginia Potato Chip Company in Parkersburg, West Virginia, were the best food product made in the state in 2022. Mister Bee is the only potato chip manufacturer in West Virginia and has won the title for the second year in a row.

Mister Bee is not just a chip company based in West Virginia, it really leans into its West Virginia roots and even unveiled a new chip bag promoting West Virginia’s only national park, New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, in October.

(Mister Bee)

And if being based in West Virginia wasn’t enough, the Parkersburg factory is also located on West Virginia Avenue. The woman-owned business currently employs 80 people.

To win the title, the chip company was nominated by WV Living readers, voted on in September and October, and declared the winner in the winter issue of the magazine.