Man arrested after steals ambulance

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a Huntington hospital around 12:30 this morning.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says Jermon R. Webb, 39, of Huntington was arrested after driving off with a Lawrence County, Ohio, EMS vehicle from St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Cornwell says officers then went on a pursuit through the City of Huntington until stopping at 18th street and Commerce Avenue, which Webb then fled on foot.

Webb has been charged with Driving Under Influence (DUI) with more charges pending at this time.