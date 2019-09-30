Man charged with attempted murder of two paramedics

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — A man is behind bars Saturday after deputies say he attempted to murder two paramedics who were transporting him to the hospital.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, paramedics were dispatched to the area near the Old Herbert Hoover High School after a man, Richard Thorton, called saying he overdosed on meth and bath salts.

While paramedics were attempted to treat Thorton, he pulled a knife on them. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the ambulance slammed on the brakes, causing everyone in the ambulance to lose balance. The two paramedics jumped out of the ambulance and ran from Thornton, who chased them up the interstate with a knife.

No one was injured in the chase, however, one paramedic was transported to the hospital with chest pain. No word on his condition.

Thorton is facing two counts of attempted murder.