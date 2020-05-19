Man charged with murder after EMTs find body in Mercer County

LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, May 17, 2020 EMT’s found a man dead outside his home with his eyes gouged out.

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department told 59News Princeton Rescue Squad was called to a home on Reese Harmon Ridge Road for a mental health check. When they got there, they found 72-year-old Benny Foutch dead.

Detective Matthew Horn is one of the lead investigators on the case.

“The initial deputies got out there, secured the scene the quickly developed who was the suspect it was a close by neighbor,” said Horn.

Deputies arrested Richard Ellison and charged him with second degree murder. Horn said they learned Ellison went to the home to kill Foutch’s rooster.

“He said he saw it on a movie and it had been crowing,” said Horn. “So he went up there, killed the Rooster, and from what we can gather, maybe, that’s whenever the victim came out to confront him with what was going on outside.”

That is when detectives believe Ellison killed Foutch.

“Later in the interview process with the suspect, he made a hand gesture like putting his thumbs up to the eyes and saying that he killed him,” said Horn.

Horn said they learned Ellison then brought the dead rooster back to his house. Horn said Ellison revealed Lucifer told him to do it.

Horn explained Ellison was charged with second degree murder because it did not appear to be premeditated. He is now being held at Southern Regional Jail, with a $200,000 cash only bond.

