SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. – Crews are investigating a crash that happened at Dairy Queen in Scott Depot just before 7:30 p.m Saturday.

According to West Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Casey Oxley intentionally drove through the restaurant.

Oxley was combative and taken to the hospital.

An employee who was working at the time tells 13 News that it was intentional, but isn’t for sure.

Oxley is being charged with five counts of attempted malicious wounding.

The restaurant is heavily damaged with fuel inside.

Nobody was injured.