Man facing charges after ATV chase at Mingo Central High School

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for incidents that began at Mingo Central High School. Video provided by Clayton Jude and Brock Chapman show the incident unfold at the high school, where an ATV chase begins.

Zachery Fowler faces charges including Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property, Assault on School Employee, Battery and Felony of Fleeing with a Vehicle.

According to Mindo County officials, this arrest also stems from videos posted Monday on social media regarding an incident at Mingo Central High School.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories