UPDATE: (12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a South Charleston Fire Department truck Thursday evening.

According to the KCSO, the man has been identified as Franklin Dale Crouch, 46, of Charleston. Deputies said Thursday Crouch was taken to the hospital after the crash where he later died.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at Childress Road and the Childress Road access at Corridor G between Ruth and Alum Creek.

The fire truck was heading north on US 119 while responding to a call, according to the reconstruction team investigators. Three firefighters were on board. According to the KCSO, the fire truck’s lights and sirens were activated as it approached the intersection.

Deputies say at that time, Crouch’s vehicle crossed 119 from Childress Road and was struck in the intersection.

The firefighters in the fire truck, which rolled on its side in the crash, immediately put out a mayday call:

“Metro Engine 5. Mayday, mayday, mayday.”

“Engine 5 copy mayday. Go ahead.”

“Traffic accident. Childress Road 119. We are involved. We need at least three ambulances. (pause) Mass injuries.”

Deputies say Crouch was treated on scene by medics and then taken to the hospital where he later died.

The three firefighters were also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Two were released Thursday night, and the third remains in critical but stable condition as of Thursday night. There is no update on the firefighter’s condition at this time.

Deputies say the crash remains under investigation, and they are asking any possible witnesses who have not already spoken with law enforcement to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.

UPDATE: (8:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21) – Two of the firefighters taken to the hospital after a fatal crash between a South Charleston Fire Department truck and a passenger vehicle have been released from the hospital, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The third firefighter is still hospitalized in stable but critical condition.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 46-year-old man, died after being taken to the hospital this evening. His identity has not been released at this time.

UPDATE: (7:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21) – The sheriff’s office says the firefighter with more severe injuries was being taken to surgery just before 7 p.m., but there no further update on their conditions at this time.

A reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

“We want to be able to go back and really put the crash back together in terms of what happened leading up to it,” said Sgt. Lester with the KCSO. “Throughout the events of the crash and how everything you know right now, all we have is the aftermath of the crash and we kind of want to know what happened ahead of time.”

According to Lester, the roadway will remain closed for some time.

UPDATE: (6:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21) – One person is dead in a Kanawha County crash involving a South Charleston fire truck.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a 46-year-old civilian man was killed in the crash at Childress Road and the Childress Road access off of Corridor G. Deputies say he was the driver of the passenger vehicle and died at the hospital.

The crash also injured three firefighters who were taken to the hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, two of the firefighters have non-life-threatening injuries, and the third firefighter’s injuries are “more severe.” There no further update on their conditions at this time.

UPDATE: (5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21) – Four people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a South Charleston fire truck.

First responders on scene say the injured include three firefighters and a civilian. The extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.

Crews say one of the firefighters was entrapped in the fire truck and had to be freed by first responders.

A reconstruction team has been called in to investigate the crash.

All northbound lanes are currently closed and one southbound lane is closed.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a fire truck in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at Childress Road and the Childress Road access off of Corridor G between Ruth and Alum Creek. Dispatchers say the crash involved at least a passenger vehicle and a South Charleston Fire Department truck.

Dispatchers say the northbound lanes of Corridor G are currently shut down in the area due to the crash.

There are multiple patients, according to dispatchers, but is no word at this time on the extent of any injuries. Dispatchers say three ambulances are on the scene.