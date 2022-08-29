CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Charleston Police said officers shot and killed a man late Saturday night in the 100 block of East Point Drive.

Officers said they responded to a home around 11:10 p.m. to look for a wanted person. When they arrived, police said the suspect ran out of the house toward the woods.

Police said they deployed a police K-9 to apprehend the suspect, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot and killed the K-9.

Police said officers were at a close range and returned fire, striking the suspect. The man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.