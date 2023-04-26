CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The man who used online romance scams to defraud seniors nationwide, including in West Virginia, of more than $1.5 million was sentenced Tuesday.

Fola Alabi, 52, of Richmond, Texas, used the identities and images of two United States military Generals, and others, in the scheme, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Alabi previously admitted to creating companies and bank accounts that were used to launder the money obtained from the scams, and said he often wired it overseas to India and China, the DOJ said.

Other funds were used to pay Alabi’s mortgage, the release said.

The two actual U.S. military Generals whose identities were used as part of the scheme provided victim-impact statements to the court, with one saying they continue to be victimized by online romance scams through the use of their likeness and identities and the other urging seniors to be diligent and aware of the significant potential of being scammed.

Alabi will have to spend three years and one month in federal prison for conspiracy and money laundering, followed by three years of federal supervised release. He must also pay restitution to identified victims of the romance scams totaling $1,495,421; forfeit funds contained in a bank account that he controlled containing $31,773, and forfeit his Texas home which was valued at $560,000 at the time of his arrest.