Manchin and Capito announce $910K for health center funding in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $910,000 from the Health Resources and Services Administration will go towards funding for more than 20 health centers throughout West Virginia.

This funding will help improve operational and clinical practices by increasing access to technology, enhancing security of patient information and improving patient care quality, according to release from Senator Manchin’s Office.

“Access to healthcare is essential to the well-being of all West Virginians and Americans. By improving our health centers, patients will receive quality, accessible healthcare across our great state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding for West Virginia health centers so that West Virginians can live healthy, safe lives,” said Senator Manchin.

“In rural states like West Virginia, community health centers remain a primary health care source for many,” Senator Capito said. “By investing in these clinics, we’re investing in the health of our communities and working toward a stronger West Virginia. I applaud HHS for recognizing the need for these resources across our state.”

A total of 26 health centers will benefit from this funding including ones located in Marion, Taylor, Barbour and Ritchie counties. All of the health centers are listed below.

Belington Community Medical Services Association, Inc. – Belington

Bluestone Health Association, Inc. – Princeton

Cabin Creek Health Center, Inc. – Dawes

Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc. – Camden on Gauley

Change, Inc. – Weirton

Clay Battelle Health Services Association – Blacksville

E.A. Hawse Health Center, Inc. – Baker

Lincoln County Primary Care Center – Hamlin

Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Inc. – Grantsville

Monongahela Valley Association – Fairmont

Monroe County Health Center – Union

New River Health Association, Inc. – Scarbro

Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Inc. – Grafton

Rainelle Medical Center, Inc. – Rainelle

Ritchie County Primary Care Association, Inc. – Harrisville

Roane Co. Family Health Care, Inc. – Spencer

Shenandoah Valley Medical Systems, Inc. – Martinsburg

St. George Medical Clinic, Inc. – St. George

Tug River Health Association, Inc. – Gary

Valley Health Care, Inc. – Millcreek

Valley Health Systems, Inc. – Huntington

Williamson Health and Wellness Center – Williamson

Wirt County Health Services Association, Inc. – Elizabeth

WomenCare, Inc. – Scott Depot

Hygeia Facilities Foundation, Inc. – Whitesville