Manchin and Capito announce $910K for health center funding in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $910,000 from the Health Resources and Services Administration will go towards funding for more than 20 health centers throughout West Virginia.
This funding will help improve operational and clinical practices by increasing access to technology, enhancing security of patient information and improving patient care quality, according to release from Senator Manchin’s Office.
“Access to healthcare is essential to the well-being of all West Virginians and Americans. By improving our health centers, patients will receive quality, accessible healthcare across our great state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding for West Virginia health centers so that West Virginians can live healthy, safe lives,” said Senator Manchin.
“In rural states like West Virginia, community health centers remain a primary health care source for many,” Senator Capito said. “By investing in these clinics, we’re investing in the health of our communities and working toward a stronger West Virginia. I applaud HHS for recognizing the need for these resources across our state.”
A total of 26 health centers will benefit from this funding including ones located in Marion, Taylor, Barbour and Ritchie counties. All of the health centers are listed below.
- Belington Community Medical Services Association, Inc. – Belington
- Bluestone Health Association, Inc. – Princeton
- Cabin Creek Health Center, Inc. – Dawes
- Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc. – Camden on Gauley
- Change, Inc. – Weirton
- Clay Battelle Health Services Association – Blacksville
- E.A. Hawse Health Center, Inc. – Baker
- Lincoln County Primary Care Center – Hamlin
- Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Inc. – Grantsville
- Monongahela Valley Association – Fairmont
- Monroe County Health Center – Union
- New River Health Association, Inc. – Scarbro
- Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Inc. – Grafton
- Rainelle Medical Center, Inc. – Rainelle
- Ritchie County Primary Care Association, Inc. – Harrisville
- Roane Co. Family Health Care, Inc. – Spencer
- Shenandoah Valley Medical Systems, Inc. – Martinsburg
- St. George Medical Clinic, Inc. – St. George
- Tug River Health Association, Inc. – Gary
- Valley Health Care, Inc. – Millcreek
- Valley Health Systems, Inc. – Huntington
- Williamson Health and Wellness Center – Williamson
- Wirt County Health Services Association, Inc. – Elizabeth
- WomenCare, Inc. – Scott Depot
- Hygeia Facilities Foundation, Inc. – Whitesville
- Mountaineer Community Health Center Inc. – Paw Paw