WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), along with two other senators and country music artist Brad Paisley visited Ukraine recently to speak with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to a release from the United States Senate, the group spoke on several topics including military readiness, energy security, accountability of foreign assistance and the rebuilding of Ukraine.
“The Ukrainian people continue to show unimaginable courage in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unjust war. I was honored to meet with President Zelenskyy and members of his cabinet in Kyiv to learn firsthand about the challenges they face as this war rages on. And it was my pleasure to travel with West Virginian and UNITED24 Ambassador, Brad Paisley and witness his performance that truly lifted the spirits of everyone present. The level of patriotism, professionalism, and sheer endurance of the Ukrainian people is inspiring. After this visit, I am even more convinced that defeating Vladimir Putin and ending his ruthless war against the Ukrainian people must remain our top priority.”Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)