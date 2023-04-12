WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), along with two other senators and country music artist Brad Paisley visited Ukraine recently to speak with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to a release from the United States Senate, the group spoke on several topics including military readiness, energy security, accountability of foreign assistance and the rebuilding of Ukraine.

(Photo Courtesy: United States Senate)

(Photo Courtesy: United States Senate)

(Photo Courtesy: United States Senate)