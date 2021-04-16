Manchin, Capito announce $17.2 million for health centers in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $17,265,820 awarded for six health centers in West Virginia from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Our health centers are the backbone of our healthcare system and provide quality care for West Virginians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased HHS is continuing to invest in health centers across West Virginia to help them provide essential medical services and ensure all West Virginians have access to quality, affordable healthcare, regardless of where they live. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to support health centers in the Mountain State.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Last week, Senator Manchin announced that all Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) funded health centers and look-alike health centers in West Virginia have been invited to participate in the COVID-19 Vaccine Program. This program allows the 31 health centers in West Virginia to order COVID-19 vaccine doses directly from the federal government, increasing West Virginia’s overall dose allocation.

The individual awards include:

$7,511,870 – Valley Health Systems

– Valley Health Systems $2,588,380 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center

Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center $2,429,878 – Bluestone Health Association

– Bluestone Health Association $2,079,690 – Preston Taylor Community Health Center

– Preston Taylor Community Health Center $1,366,449 – E A Hawse Health Center

– E A Hawse Health Center $1,289,553 –Clay-Battelle Health Services Association