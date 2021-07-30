Manchin, Capito announce $300k for environmental research at West Virginia State

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee announced $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to West Virginia State University for environmental research. This project will study the impact of storms on the Kanawha River watershed.
West Virginia State University is a leading HBCU and one of West Virginia’s exemplary land-grant universities. I am pleased USDA is investing in environmental research at West Virginia State to study the effects of major storms in the Kanawha River watershed. I look forward to seeing the results of this critical research so we can better understand the impact major storms have on our wild and wonderful state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for educational opportunities at our HBCUs that also support West Virginia’s agriculture industry”Senator Joe Manchin
Since its founding, West Virginia State University has been a leader in research, innovation, and development of agriculture and extension programs. This funding from USDA’s 1890 Land-Grant Institutions program will help strengthen research capacity at WVSU and create more opportunities for our students. Increasing our understanding of the impact storms have on the Kanawha River watershed will help us better prepare for future events, while expanding our freshwater sciences and biotechnology research capabilities”Senator Shelley Moore Capito