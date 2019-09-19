Manchin, Capito announce more than $2.2 million for substance use disorder treatment in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senators Manchin and Capito announced more than $2.2 million Thursday to support substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery services, according to a press release.

The $2,204,124 comes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services (BMS).

Senator Manchin said that fighting against the opioid epidemic and helping fellow West Virginians is his main priority.

“Every person and community in West Virginia has been devastated by the opioid epidemic that has ravaged our state. While we have several facilities and programs aimed at combating substance use disorder across the state, we still have a need for substance use disorder treatment and recovery services through our Medicaid providers. I am glad that CMS is investing in West Virginia with funding to strengthen treatment and recovery programs in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

Senator Capito said that the funding will allow for more resources to be readily available for professionals.

“Every West Virginian knows someone affected by substance abuse. While the opioid crisis has hit our state hard, we are also becoming pioneers in treatment and recovery services,” said Senator Capito. “This funding will support those services and make more resources available for the professionals treating individuals struggling with substance use disorders. This investment will help people get their lives back together, a priceless gift for thousands of families.”