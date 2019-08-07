Manchin, Capito announce more than $7.5 million to go towards W.Va. airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United States Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced that more than $7.5 million will go towards improvements and constructions for multiple airports throughout West Virginia.

The funding, which totals $7,547,379, is from the U.S, Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration and will help remove obstructions, construct buildings, improve runways and enhance airport quality. The announcement of the funding came after Governor Justice’s announcement of a $70 million project that will create new additions to the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.

Senator Joe Manchin

“It is crucial for all West Virginia airports to receive the proper resources and improvements needed to maintain the safety and efficiency of our airports. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for more funding for West Virginia to help continue to grow our economy by expanding and maintaining our airports,” Senator Manchin said.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“Investing in West Virginia airports not only keeps passengers and personnel safe, but it also fuels growth and boosts our economy. From runway rehabilitation to new buildings, these grants will help our airports better serve the needs of our state, ensuring West Virginia remains a competitive destination to fly,” Senator Capito said.

The funding will go towards multiple airports including ones in Marion, Monongalia, Upshur and Barbour counties. The individual awards are listed below.

$152,723 – Upshur County Regional

$400,000 – State of West Virginia

$91,800 – Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field

$142,500 – Greenbrier Valley

$867,000 – Morgantown Municipal-Walter L Bill Hart Field

$85,000 – Grant County

$88,991 – Philippi/Barbour County Regional

$300,000 – Kee Field

$600,000 – Braxton County

$4,819,365 – Tri State/Milton J Ferguson Field