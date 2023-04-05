MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senator Manchin joined university presidents Gordon Gee of WVU and Brad Smith of Marshall University at a panel in Morgantown to discuss the future of energy in West Virginia, the importance of keeping experienced workers in the state and how the state’s two biggest universities play a pivotal role in post-graduation employment.

Manchin started the panel by addressing Putin’s “weaponization of energy” in the wake of the Ukraine war, saying that now more than ever, countries are seeking energy independence but are walking a tightrope of finding environmentally sustainable energy while still being realistic about the country’s energy needs.

Manchin said that last year, West Virginia exported 30 million megawatts of power, and to remain a large energy exporter, the state is looking to diversify its energy production. According to Manchin, West Virginia is one of the largest contributors of coal (30-35% of coal power) to the largest energy distribution system in the country, PJM, which services over 60 million people. If West Virginia is to move away from coal, the state needs to find realistic alternatives first. “Hydrogen has the horsepower to fuel this country,” Manchin said.

Gee and Smith also spoke on West Virginia’s unique geographic and economic position to grow, being close enough to Washington D.C. to contribute to government operations but far enough away to not be at risk of a security threat.

This is [West Virginia’s] time. The only danger we have is that we’ll squander this monent. Gordon Gee, President of WVU Go wide before you go narrow. Come up with seven solutions to a problem and make sure your idea works before you decide it’s worth pursuing. Brad Smith, President of Marshall University

After the panel, Manchin spoke with 12 News and reiterated the importance of the state’s two largest universities when it comes to keeping experienced workers and new college graduates in the state of West Virginia.

“We don’t do a good enough job in our state telling you how many jobs are needed right now—what type of jobs there are available for you, the opportunities,” Manchin said. “We’re looking for thousands and thousands and thousands of workers every day here in West Virginia to do jobs that are really good-paying jobs with benefits. We’ve just gotta market them more.”