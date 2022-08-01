WASHINGTON (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has, “secured a commitment,” from President Joe Biden, Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) to be completed.

According to Senator Manchin’s office, the commitment from President Biden, Schumer and Pelosi will be used to pass legislation for the MVP to be completed and, “streamline the permitting process for all energy infrastructure.” This will be used from, “transmission to pipelines and export facilities.”

Manchin’s office said it will be voted on by the end of the fiscal year, which is Sept. 30, 2022.

It said the MVP is already 94% complete and will, “[unlock] 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.”

Manchin’s team said $1.2 billion will be used in additional investment to complete the project; it will take an estimated four to five months to complete, create 2,500 construction-related jobs, increase West Virginia’s annual tax revenue by $40 and spur $200 to $250 million more per year in royalties for West Virginia landowners.

The deal comes after Manchin and Schumer reached an agreement on the Inflation Reducation Act.