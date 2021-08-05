Manchin urges West Virginian’s to apply for affordable health coverage

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.VA.) urged West Virginians that don’t have health insurance to apply for coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Special Enrollment Period. This period ends in 10 days, on Aug. 15, 2021. Since the beginning of the year, more than 19,000 West Virginians have signed up for healthcare coverage under the ACA.

“The Affordable Care Act Special Enrollment Period has been a lifeline for thousands of West Virginians and Americans without healthcare coverage. This ACA Special Enrollment Period has allowed more than 19,000 West Virginians to find health insurance during a global pandemic. The American Rescue Plan also made healthcare more affordable by increasing premium tax credits, leading to lower premiums and cheaper health plans for many West Virginians and their families. “West Virginians have 10 days left to sign up for quality, affordable health insurance and I encourage every West Virginian without coverage to visit healthcare.gov before the deadline to find a plan that works for you and your family.” Senator Joe Manchin

The American Rescue Plan has provided additional financial assistance to West Virginians by lowering healthcare coverage premiums. The American Rescue Plan increased premium tax credits, which has led to lower premiums, and returning customers in West Virginia saved 32% on premiums between April 1 and June 30. During that same period, new consumers’ monthly premiums fell by over 25% on average, and their median deductible fell by nearly 90%, from $450 to $50.

In January, Senator Manchin applauded President Biden’s executive order to open the ACA for a Special Enrollment Period beginning on Feb. 15. In March, Senator Manchin also applauded the decision to extend the Special Enrollment Period three months later to Aug. 15 to allow Americans more time to apply for coverage.

West Virginia offers free enrollment assistance to all in-state residents through the WV Navigator. You can learn more at acanavigator.com/wv/home or call at 1-844-WV-CARES.