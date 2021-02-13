March set to fight for minimum wage increase

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There is a rally set to take place at Senator Joe Manchin’s office in Charleston on Monday. The rally is organized by the Poor People’s Campaign to fight for a raise in the federal minimum wage to $15/hour.

Manchin has been hesitant on the necessity of a minimum wage increase.

A raise in the federal minimum wage was a hot-button issue during the 2020 election cycle. Congress has discussed including the raise in the latest proposed $1.9 trillion relief package along with stimulus checks. Manchin has broken from his party on the matter and has been hesitant on if a raise in the federal minimum wage was necessary. Pamela Garrison, a state coordinator for the Poor People’s Campaign, said that raising the minimum wage will help the economy.

“You give people a living wage. We’re not lazy. Policies is what keeps us poor and in poverty. They give us a living wage, and we will get this economy moving,” she said.

Garrison explained that, especially during the pandemic, people do not have the means to go out and shop. She said that it is the government’s duty to give people a livable wage and, in turn, people will be able to go out and support local businesses.