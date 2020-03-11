Marshall University plans temporary transition to distance instruction due to COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University announced that it plans to temporarily transition to distance instruction to help protect the university community from COVID-19 and mitigate the spread of the virus in the larger community.

Marshall will suspend in-person classes next week, March 16-20, to allow faculty to prepare for altered course delivery following Spring Break. Regular, online-only classes are not suspended and will continue as scheduled March 16-20.

Beginning Monday, March 30, after spring break, all class instruction will be delivered non-face-to-face. These distance methods will vary from class to class, and may include online, e-mail or other means.

“After careful consideration of the implications of the possible spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our students and their families, I have decided to alter the university calendar,” President Jerome A. Gilbert explained. “Our task force of senior leadership and subject matter experts are conferring around the clock, focused on our university’s preparations and response. We have been monitoring developments closely and providing regular updates as the rapidly changing situation evolves. We have no greater responsibility than the safety and security of our university community and the community at large.”

The university explained students will receive information from their instructors about how to access instruction remotely, and faculty will use March 16-20 to prepare their classes for remote delivery. The university will remain open and operational and employees are expected to report to work, practicing social distancing and preventative hygiene measures.

Marshall is anticipating to return to normal academic operations on April 13, or when university officials determine it is safe to resume in-person instruction, according to a press release from the university.

While completing classes virtually, students may choose to remain home after Spring Break or return to campus, where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged. Students who decide to stay at home should be sure to take textbooks, course materials, laptops, tablets and critical personal items with them when they leave. Residence halls will be open and food service options will be available for students who choose to remain on campus, according to the university.

Laboratory and performance classes are being evaluated and the university will provide specific guidance in the coming days. Health sciences students who are involved in clinical rotations and clinical work will receive further direction from health sciences leadership and deans. Information about labs, testing and other items will be provided.

All university-sponsored international travel will remain suspended until further notice. Anyone traveling internationally for either business or personal reasons must complete the online International Travel Registration Form. University-sponsored domestic travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Additional information about COVID-19 and the university’s response is available by clicking here.