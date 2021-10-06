Marshall University plans two ceremonies for winter commencement

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Marshall University’s winter commencement for graduating students will be held in person on Dec. 11 in two separate ceremonies.

Both ceremonies will take place at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

The morning ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. It will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students from the College of Business, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Science and the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.

The afternoon ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. It will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students from the College of Health Professions, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media and the Regents Bachelor of Arts.

The keynote speaker for both ceremonies is Dr. Dan Holbrook, who retired from teaching at Marshall last spring. Holbrook is a past recipient of several teaching awards at Marshall, including the 2021 Reynolds Outstanding Teaching Award.

Holbrook also recently served as the faculty representative for the university’s board of governors.

Both ceremonies will be streamed live on Marshall’s website at the time of the ceremonies.