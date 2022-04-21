WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Congressman David McKinley introduced a bill to help ensure that veterans have timely access to their benefits.

According to a release from McKinley, the Veterans Benefits Improvement Act of 2022 would strengthen recruitment for the Board of Veterans’ Appeals and improve communication between parties involved in veterans’ medical disability exams, making scheduling more easier and faster for veterans. McKinley said that it would “repair the broken appeals process.”

“Meeting with veterans across West Virginia over the years, I’ve heard too many stories of the long wait times, some as long as years, for VA medical claims to be addressed or resolved. It is unacceptable that the men and women who have made incredible sacrifices in defense of our freedom are waiting this long to access the benefits they were promised,” said Rep. McKinley.

Some of the key points of the bill are:

Create an internship with incentives to draw young attorneys to the Board of Veterans Appeals

Enhance VA Disability Benefits questionnaires which would save time

Require a veteran’s representative be contacted about scheduled exams in addition to the veteran

Educate veterans on how exams are scheduled

Add instant, electronic notification of claims decisions which would save time

“We have an obligation to support the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country. This legislation will make sure they can access the benefits they deserve,” said McKinley.

Click here to read the full proposed Veterans Benefits Improvement Act of 2022.