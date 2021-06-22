Meet one of the first ‘Do it for Babydog’ scholarship winners

Soon to be high school freshman, Elizabeth Ball, received a prize of a lifetime on Sunday, June 20th, 2021

NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) — One young lady from Nitro was awarded a full four-year college scholarship to any public institution of her choosing in West Virginia.

Soon to be high school freshman, Elizabeth Ball, received a prize of a lifetime. She entered the “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life, Change Your Life” vaccination sweepstakes, and won a college scholarship, but in order to receive it…

“The Governor told me I had to pet Babydog, or I wouldn’t get the prize,” said Elizabeth Ball, scholarship winner.

Elizabeth’s Mom, Emily Barr, was the one who answered the call explaining that Elizabeth has won a prize in the lottery. She didn’t even know how to tell her daughter that she was a grand-prize winner.

“Oh, I was in shock. I was glad I answered it for one, but I was just in shock. I didn’t even know what to say to her,” said Emily Barr, Elizabeth’s Mom.

This mother and daughter duo could not contain their excitement with this news.

“Oh, we were just so excited that she will be able to have this opportunity to go to a college” said Barr.

The financial stress of putting a child through college is one that many parents worry about.

“It takes off so much pressure, such a stress-reliever knowing that she won’t have that student-loan debt when she graduates,” said Barr.

Elizabeth encourages young people to keep getting vaccinated and “Do it for Babydog”. Right now, she said she is thinking about attending West Virginia University, but she still has some time to make up her mind.

“I’m extremely excited, and I’m glad I won’t have to deal with that stress whenever I do come out of college,” said Ball.

If you would like to try your luck, the next round of vaccination lottery drawings will be held every week from June 30 – August 19.