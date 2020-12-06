Memorial set up for CPD Ptlm Cassie Johnson, three arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office reported three additional arrests were made in connection to the shooting of Charleston patrolwoman Cassie Johnson.

Three men who were at the residence where Johnson was fatally shot have now been charged with felony conspiracy.

Their names are Herb Marshall Sharp, 24-year-old Marshall Hayward Sharp, and Richard Eugene Chapman, the owner of the house on Garrison Avenue.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Patrolwoman Cassie Johnson’s accused shooter, Joshua Phillips went to the residence looking for “ice” or methamphetamine. Instead he was sold Klonopin pills.

“Mr. Chapman sold the pills to Mr. Phillips and Mr. Phillips started to of course leave the house,” said the Sheriff.

That’s when a neighbor called and complained about a parking problem in front of his home, to which Johnson was dispatched

On Saturday the house was empty but across the street, a memorial was set up for Johnson. People from outside of the neighborhood were driving by to see it.

The memorial had signs and notes, some of which read “Thanks for protecting our city” and “Go rest high on that mountain #146’”

“I just wanted to come through here today to see where she had been shot,” said one woman who drove by to see the memorial and pay her respects.

Neighbors in the area are still in shock.

“There’s always been a drug issue up here and a little bit of problems here and there, but nothing this traumatic,” said one resident who preferred not to give his name.

The Sheriff says Joshua Phillips remains in the hospital recovering from the gunshot wounds made during his arrest. The city has said he will be charged with First Degree Murder among other charges.

Cassie Johnson will have a hero’s funeral on Tuesday at noon

Family, active and retired law enforcement are welcome to attend, the general public will not be allowed inside the event.