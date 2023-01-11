Play stubs for lottery games are displayed on the counter at a Maryland liquor store in early January. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.

The ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart in South Charleston in Kanawha County, according to the release. The ticket holder matched all five of the winning numbers drawn Tuesday night—7, 13, 14, 15, 18—but they did not buy the Mega Ball Megaplier option.

Players who match only one number and the Mega Ball can win in one of the nine price tiers.

After no one won the jackpot on Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion. Those who want to buy a ticket before the next Mega Millions drawing need to buy a ticket before 9:59 p.m. on Friday. A ticket is $2 or $3 for the Megaplier option.