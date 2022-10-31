SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Lottery announced on Monday that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in the Mountain State.

The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The winning numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53 and 69; the Mega Ball was 7.

The release encouraged the ticket holder to come forward by calling 304-558-0500, meaning that as of Monday afternoon, the ticket had not been claimed.

The Powerball Jackpot is more than a million dollars for Monday night’s drawing. If you want to chance to win, you can buy a ticket at a West Virginia Lottery retailer before 10:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.