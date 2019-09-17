Miner dies after incident at Kanawha County mine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A miner died after an apparent electrical shock on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Panther Creek Mining, LLC, American Eagle Mine in Kanawha County, according to the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. Preliminary information indicates that Steven Vernon Keeney, 40, of Sylvester, West Virginia, died from injuries sustained in the apparent shock that occurred at around 12:18 a.m.

Keeney was a certified electrician at the mine. Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training are continuing to investigate the incident.

