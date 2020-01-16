Minor injuries reported in multi-vehicle accident on I-77; school bus driver arrested on DUI charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: The Charleston Police Department says the school bus driver in this morning’s four-vehicle collision on I-77 has been arrested.

Police say following an investigation into the accident, the school bus driver, Susan Ann Lipscomb, 58, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Driving Under the Influence-Causing Bodily Injury and 1 count of Driving Under the Influence-With a Minor in the Vehicle.

Kanawha County school bus driver, Susan Ann Lipscomb, arraigned on 3 counts of Driving Under the Influence-Causing Bodily Injury and 1 count of Driving Under the Influence-With a Minor in the Vehicle following this mornings accident on I-77. I’ll have the latest details tonight. pic.twitter.com/ygo780bhgp — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) January 16, 2020

Police say six children were on board the Kanawha County School bus, two of which children were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the other vehicles involved in the collision caught fire. The female driver of this vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Charleston Police Department Crash Investigation Unit conducted the investigation.

The Kanawha County Schools bus transportation officials and the Kanawha County Schools security office were fully cooperative with the investigation.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: West Virginia 511 reports that I-77 has reopened and the road has cleared following the accident this morning near the Greenbrier Street exit.

Vehicle Accident on I-77 SB at Mile Marker 99.0.

Road reopened, road cleared.

Comments:

Kanawha County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) January 16, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Kanawha County Emergency dispatch officials say that a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus has blocked the slow and middle lanes of I-77 at mile marker 99 just before the Greenbrier Street exit.

#BREAKING: Dispatchers confirm a 4 vehicle accident which involved a school bus happened on I-77 South MM 99. 8 people have minor injuries. Heavy traffic in the area @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/e8w2WhjizL — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) January 16, 2020

Officials also say emergency crews are treating eight patients with minor injuries. A spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools says the bus aide reported that six students were on board the bus, two of which have been transported to the hospital as a precaution for reportedly minor injuries.

The district’s Safety Director, Security Director and Transportation Director are all working with local law enforcement during this initial investigation.