Missing WV man found dead in Virginia home, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigating

BOONES MILL, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord found his tenant dead in his home Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 call came in at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday, March 29 from the landlord.

Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill and confirmed the man was dead when they arrived.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 58-year-old William Kirk Odell, who was reported missing in West Virginia by a family member.

Circumstances around Odell’s death are considered suspicious and the investigation is still ongoing, but authorities say there is no threat to the community.

If you have information that may help investigators, you are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.