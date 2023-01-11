CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.

According to the West Virginia Legislature, House Bill 2091 was introduced by Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) on the first day of the legislative session on Wednesday and aims to amend the Code of West Virginia written in 1931.

The bill proposes that cannabis and cannabis products should “…be legal for persons 21 years of age or older,” and that “…cannabis should be regulated in a manner similar to alcohol…”

The bill went on to propose the legalization of possession of one ounce or less of cannabis, as well as private consumption. Use on government property and driving under the influence would remain prohibited.

A 15% tax on cannabis retailers when purchasing from a cannabis cultivation facility was also proposed as part of the bill. Retailers would be required to be licensed by the state of West Virginia and all licensee revenue would be deposited in a new Cannabis Transfer Tax Fund in the State Treasury.

The Cannabis Transfer Tax fund would be split into two primary sectors with 50% being deposited in the Public Employees Insurance Agency Stability Fund. The remaining 50% would be split among several projects, including the improvement of West Virginia infrastructure and assistance with orphan roads via the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The bill has been forwarded to the House of Health & Human Resources Committee and currently awaits approval.