CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Mon Health System and Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Health System have signed a letter of intent to create a new single health care system.

According to a release from Mon Health, the goals of combining the health systems will be to “strengthen and expand the scope and scale of care available for patients and families” all while managing health care costs and continuing to improve access to quality healthcare in both systems communities.

Both systems recognized the opportunity to enhance the ease of access and quality of medical care in the respective geographic regions that they serve.



The two health systems together will be known as Vandalia Health

“The history and tradition of our respective hospitals, and the renowned clinical providers in our communities, will help propel the success of this partnership,” stated David S. Goldberg, President & CEO of Mon Health System. “We look forward to working together to expand access to highest quality, affordable care for West Virginians, close to home.”

“Combining the strengths and unique attributes of two established and well-regarded health systems advances the best interests of West Virginia patients and families whose lives and wellbeing depend upon our services,” said David L. Ramsey, CEO & President of CAMC Health System, Inc.

Charleston Area Medical Center and Mon Health both have community roots dating back 100 years, according to the release. The new, combined system will be an umbrella brand known as Vandalia Health. The new brand will allow each facility to maintain its historical identity as the new name recognizes the partnership.

Senator Joe Manchin released a statement on the merger, saying, ““CAMC and Mon Health have provided quality healthcare to countless West Virginians for decades. Today’s announcement is the beginning of a new era for healthcare in the Mountain State, and will further help to improve access to healthcare in our rural areas.”

The release said that the organizations will be filing for a CON with the WV Health Care Authority on April 15 and plan to close the transaction as soon as possible once they received all the needed approvals.

Mon Health currently has four major hospitals in north central West Virginia, including Mon General in Morgantown, Preston Memorial in Kingwood, Statewall Jackson Memorial in Weston, and Marion Neighborhood in White Hall.