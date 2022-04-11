CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Warmer weather is coming, and with that, the Monongahela National Forest Recreation sites are starting to open up to the public.
Officials encourage visitors to practice leave no trace activities and to take only pictures, and leave only footsteps.
“It’s public land, it belongs to all of us. I mean, I don’t have a really big back yard at home, but I’ve got nearly a million acres of a big ole back yard on the Mon, so it’s a great way to get out, create those special memories, enjoy being with your family and friends and be out in the great outdoors,” said Julie Fosbender, Natural Resource Specialist.
Monongahela National Forest has announced the 2022 opening dates for developed recreation sites across the Forest. The dates may change based on local conditions. You can make campground and picnic shelter reservations for some sites. Not all sites are available for reservations.
Opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:
- Bear Heaven Campground – April 15
- Horseshoe Recreation Area – May 20
- Lower Glady Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15
- Stuart Recreation Area – April 22
Opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:
- Big Bend Campground – April 8
- Dolly Sods Picnic Area – April 15, weather permitting
- Forest Road 19 in the Dolly Sods area – April 1, weather permitting
- Forest Road 75 in the Dolly Sods area – April 15, weather permitting
- Gandy Creek Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15
- Gatewood Group Campground – April 22
- Jess Judy Group Campground – April 8
- Red Creek Campground – April 15, weather permitting
- Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – April 1
- Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – April 2
- Seneca Shadows Campground – April 8
- Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 15
- Spruce Knob Lake Campground – April 22
- Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15
Opening dates for recreation sites on Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:
- Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15
- Island Campground – April 15
- Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 15
- Laurel Fork Campground – April 15
- Little River Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free
- Middle Mountain Cabins – April 15
- Mower Tract Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free
- Old House Run Picnic Area – April 15
- Stonecoal Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:
- Bear Run Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free
- Big Rock Campground – March 22
- Bishop Knob Campground – April 20
- Cranberry Campground – April 4
- Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets open April 15
- Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – April 15
- Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open March 22
- Falls of Hills Creek – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15
- North Bend Picnic Area – April 11
- Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 11
- Summit Lake Campground – April 11
- Third Bridge Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free
- Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 – #18 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – No services, no fees and non-motorized vehicle access only due to road construction. Area opens when snow-free
- Woodbine Picnic Area – April 11
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:
- Day Run Campground – April 4
- Highland Scenic Highway – Road opens when snow-free; toilets open April 4, weather permitting
- Pocahontas Campground – April 11
- Rimel Picnic Area – April 4
- Tea Creek Campground – April 4
- Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #19 to #30 located near or upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 4
- Williams River Fishing Pier – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 4
Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:
- Anthony Creek Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free
- Blue Bend Recreation Area – Campground and small pavilion opens March 22. Large Pavilion opens May 23.
- Blue Meadow Group Campground – May 23
- Hopkins Mountain Fireman’s Cabin – June 1
- Lake Sherwood – Lake, boat ramp, trailhead, and vault toilets at beach and gatehouse – open year-round
- Lake Sherwood Entrance Road Dispersed Camping – Areas opens when snow-free
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area – West Shore Camping Loop – April 11
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area – remaining campground loops, group camping, picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – May 23. Day Use entrance fee will be charged beginning May 20.
Roadside camping is available in many areas of the Monongahela National Forest year-round. For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit.
Visitors are encouraged to find and study a map of the recreation site they plan to visit, as cell phone service in West Virginia, especially in the recreation areas, can be spotty. They should also tell someone, who would miss them, where they are going, when they are leaving, and when they plan to return.