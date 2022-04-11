CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Warmer weather is coming, and with that, the Monongahela National Forest Recreation sites are starting to open up to the public.

Officials encourage visitors to practice leave no trace activities and to take only pictures, and leave only footsteps.

“It’s public land, it belongs to all of us. I mean, I don’t have a really big back yard at home, but I’ve got nearly a million acres of a big ole back yard on the Mon, so it’s a great way to get out, create those special memories, enjoy being with your family and friends and be out in the great outdoors,” said Julie Fosbender, Natural Resource Specialist.

Monongahela National Forest has announced the 2022 opening dates for developed recreation sites across the Forest. The dates may change based on local conditions. You can make campground and picnic shelter reservations for some sites. Not all sites are available for reservations.

Opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

Bear Heaven Campground – April 15

Horseshoe Recreation Area – May 20

Lower Glady Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Stuart Recreation Area – April 22

Opening dates for recreation sites on Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

Big Bend Campground – April 8

Dolly Sods Picnic Area – April 15, weather permitting

Forest Road 19 in the Dolly Sods area – April 1, weather permitting

Forest Road 75 in the Dolly Sods area – April 15, weather permitting

Gandy Creek Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Gatewood Group Campground – April 22

Jess Judy Group Campground – April 8

Red Creek Campground – April 15, weather permitting

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – April 1

Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – April 2

Seneca Shadows Campground – April 8

Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 15

Spruce Knob Lake Campground – April 22

Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Opening dates for recreation sites on Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:

Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Island Campground – April 15

Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 15

Laurel Fork Campground – April 15

Little River Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free

Middle Mountain Cabins – April 15

Mower Tract Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free

Old House Run Picnic Area – April 15

Stonecoal Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:

Bear Run Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free

Big Rock Campground – March 22

Bishop Knob Campground – April 20

Cranberry Campground – April 4

Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Boardwalk open year-round; toilets open April 15

Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – April 15

Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open March 22

Falls of Hills Creek – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 15

North Bend Picnic Area – April 11

Summit Lake – Lake open year-round; toilets open April 11

Summit Lake Campground – April 11

Third Bridge Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 – #18 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – No services, no fees and non-motorized vehicle access only due to road construction. Area opens when snow-free

Woodbine Picnic Area – April 11

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:

Day Run Campground – April 4

Highland Scenic Highway – Road opens when snow-free; toilets open April 4, weather permitting

Pocahontas Campground – April 11

Rimel Picnic Area – April 4

Tea Creek Campground – April 4

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #19 to #30 located near or upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 4

Williams River Fishing Pier – Area opens when snow-free; toilets open April 4

Opening dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:

Anthony Creek Dispersed Camping – Area opens when snow-free

Blue Bend Recreation Area – Campground and small pavilion opens March 22. Large Pavilion opens May 23.

Blue Meadow Group Campground – May 23

Hopkins Mountain Fireman’s Cabin – June 1

Lake Sherwood – Lake, boat ramp, trailhead, and vault toilets at beach and gatehouse – open year-round

Lake Sherwood Entrance Road Dispersed Camping – Areas opens when snow-free

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area – West Shore Camping Loop – April 11

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area – remaining campground loops, group camping, picnic area, picnic pavilion and swimming beach – May 23. Day Use entrance fee will be charged beginning May 20.

Roadside camping is available in many areas of the Monongahela National Forest year-round. For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit.

Visitors are encouraged to find and study a map of the recreation site they plan to visit, as cell phone service in West Virginia, especially in the recreation areas, can be spotty. They should also tell someone, who would miss them, where they are going, when they are leaving, and when they plan to return.