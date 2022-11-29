FAIRMONT, W.Va. – FirstEnergy’s subsidiary, Mon Power, has announced that they are taking steps to make sure the power keeps flowing over this coming winter season.
To prepare for winter, Mon Power personnel are taking a few precautions. Inspections of substation equipment and winter-proofing buildings, tree trimmings and the inspection of company vehicles are all on Mon Power’s to-do list.
“Our customers are counting on safe, reliable power to keep them comfortable in the months ahead, and it’s essential that we take proactive steps to ensure that our system and our utility vehicles are well prepared for the challenges of winter weather,” said Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia operations.
Maintenance has already been completed at the Fort Martin Power Station and Harrison Power Station.
Those looking to do some winter preparations themselves can review tips or watch for updates in the event of an outage by visiting www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.
As for how to keep the electricity bill down this season, Mon Power has provided the following tips:
- Set thermostats as low as comfort will allow. Every degree a customer can decrease the temperature in their home will result in using about 3 percent less energy during the winter.
- Seal any leaks around windows and door frames with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.
- Close the fireplace damper when it is not in use to keep cold air out.
- Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.
- Use a programmable or smart thermostat to keep temperatures lower when no one is home and to increase the temperature before arrival back home.
- Check furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing a heating system to work harder than necessary.
- Make sure your home is properly insulated. If you have less than six inches of insulation, you’ll benefit by adding more.
- Payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist.