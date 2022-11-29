West Virginia Division of Highways workers plow the snow on the roads during the winter.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – FirstEnergy’s subsidiary, Mon Power, has announced that they are taking steps to make sure the power keeps flowing over this coming winter season.

To prepare for winter, Mon Power personnel are taking a few precautions. Inspections of substation equipment and winter-proofing buildings, tree trimmings and the inspection of company vehicles are all on Mon Power’s to-do list.

“Our customers are counting on safe, reliable power to keep them comfortable in the months ahead, and it’s essential that we take proactive steps to ensure that our system and our utility vehicles are well prepared for the challenges of winter weather,” said Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia operations.

Maintenance has already been completed at the Fort Martin Power Station and Harrison Power Station.

Those looking to do some winter preparations themselves can review tips or watch for updates in the event of an outage by visiting www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

As for how to keep the electricity bill down this season, Mon Power has provided the following tips: