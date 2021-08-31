Monongahela National Forest closes areas at risk of flooding from approaching rainfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- To limit the spread of the Delta variant, Leaders of the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association (WVOMA) are calling on West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to provide "clear leadership," along with a statewide mask mandate.

President of the WVOMA and medical director of the Putnam County Health Department, Dr. Michael Robie, wrote a letter to Gov. Justice requesting him to recognize "the increasingly difficult task our County Health Officers and community physicians face in recommending established public health measures to contain the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 within our state due to misinformation spread in our communities. This is occurring even at a time when new data...are available to support the clear benefit of masking, distancing, vaccination, quarantine, hygiene, ventilation and testing in containing and preventing COVID-19 outbreaks."