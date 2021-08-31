Monongahela National Forest closes areas at risk of flooding from approaching rainfall

ELKINS, W.Va. — Monongahela National Forest dispersed campsites, campgrounds, and recreation areas due to their potential for flooding from the upcoming heavy rainfall of Tropical Depression Ida. Campers are asked to leave these areas for public safety.
Closed sites include:
North Zone
- Big Bend Campground
- Horseshoe Campground
- Laurel Fork Campground
- Stuart Day Use Area
- Little River Dispersed Sites
- Lower Glady Dispersed Sites & Johnny Meadows Group Camping
- Gandy Dispersed Sites
- Stone Coal Dispersed Sites
- Dry Fork Dispersed Sites
- Jess Judy Campground
- West Fork Greenbrier River dispersed sites along Forest Road 44
South Zone
- Blue Bend Campground
- Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Sites
- Williams River Developed Dispersed Sites
- Big Rock Campground
- Cranberry Campground
- Cranberry Backcountry Shelter Sites
- Anthony Creek Dispersed Sites
- Tea Creek Campground
- Day Run Campground
- Blue Meadow Campground
Information will be updated online after employees assess the facilities for damage and safety concerns. The latest info can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf and https://www.facebook.com/MonongahelaNF.