Monongalia Co. delegates write letter to Gov. Justice urging that there be no in-person voting due to coronavirus pandemic

Barbara Evans Fleischauer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two Monongalia County delegates wrote a letter to Governor Jim Justice urging that there be no in-person voting on Primary Election Day in West Virginia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evan Hansen

Delegates Barbara Evans Fleischauer and Evan Hansen wrote Governor Justice, along with other state leaders, on Monday urging that absentee ballots be issued to all registered voters instead of allowing in-person voting for early voting and primary election day. West Virginia’s primary election is currently scheduled for May 12, 2020.

To view the delegates’ letter, click here.