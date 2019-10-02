Monongalia Co. judge appointed to the West Virginia Mass Litigation Panel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Judge Debra Scudiere of Monongalia was appointed to the West Virginia Mass Litigation Panel.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker appointed Scudiere by placing an administrative order on September 30. The appointment was retroactive to September 9, the day the Supreme Court gave the approval.

Judge Scudiere will replace Judge Booker Stephens from McDowell County who retired in May. The term for Judge Scudiere will end on June 30, 2021.

“Judge Scudiere is very experienced in civil litigation, mediation and arbitration and will be an excellent addition to this important panel,” said Chief Justice Beth Walker. “The Mass Litigation Panel deals with some of the most complex cases pending in West Virginia and works to resolve them fairly and expeditiously. Judge Scudiere has the perfect temperament and background for this work.”

The Mass Litigation Panel consists of seven active or senior status circuit court judges appointed by the Chief Justice, with the approval of the Supreme Court. Each appointment is for a term of three years and appointees can serve successive terms.

“I am thrilled that the Supreme Court has asked me to serve on the Mass Litigation Panel,” said Judge Scudiere. “The panel chairman, Judge Moats, has further assigned me to serve as one of the three Resolution Judges in the Opioid Litigation. This assignment perfectly blends my two passions: trial work and mediation. I look forward to working with the other fine Panel members to help resolve the issues in these cases which are so important to so many people.”

The other members of the panel are Judge Christopher J. McCarthy of Harrison County; Judge Jay M. Hoke of Boone and Lincoln Counties; Judge Jack Alsop of Braxton, Clay, Gilmer and Webster Counties; Judge Derek C. Swope of Mercer County; and Judge Joanna Tabit of Kanawha County.

The Mass Litigation Panel was created in 1996 to develop and implement case management and trial methods for mass litigation and is governed by West Virginia Trial Court Rule 26. Click here for more information about the panel.