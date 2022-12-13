CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $1.4 million worth of unclaimed property in West Virginia was returned to people, businesses and other organizations last month, the West Virginia State Treasurer announced.

Unclaimed property can include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, unused rebate cards, uncashed paychecks, stocks, or safe deposit box contents, though it does not include real estate. Those funds are turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office after they’ve sat inactive for over a year.

With inflation remaining high during the holiday shopping season, State Treasurer Riley Moore encouraged West Virginians to check the State Treasurer’s website to see if there’s any unclaimed property in their name.

To do that, go to the State Treasurer’s Office’s website and click on the large Unclaimed Property “Search” button to the right of the page under the heading, “Are We Holding Your Money?”

Those who need additional help using the search tool can watch an instructional video on YouTube.

To search for lost financial assets outside of West Virginia, click here.

