CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You’re most likely to hit a deer in West Virginia than any other state, according to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT).

According to a press release, 10,618 deer were hit on West Virginia’s highways, along with at least 15 bears, between Jan. 1, 2023, and Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Data from insurance provider State Farm says that 1 in every 38 auto insurance claims in West Virginia involve an animal.

“We live in a mountainous, rural area where wildlife is prevalent,” said Joe Pack, West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Chief Engineer of Operations. “The more rural the area, the more likely accidents are to happen.”

State Farm also ranked West Virginia as the number one worst state for animal collisions between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. Nationally, the animals most likely to be struck by a car were:

Deer (1,288,714 reported collisions) Unidentified animals (207,373 reported collisions) Rodents (94,805 reported collisions) Dogs (55,005 reported collisions) Raccoons (52,054 reported collisions)

The insurance company also lists nine tips for avoiding animals on the road: