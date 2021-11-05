More than 40,000 lbs of trout stocked across the Mountain State

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has spent the last two weeks stocking more than 40,000 pounds of trout in 38 waters across the state. The final trout stocking of the year was on Friday, Oct. 29.
Anglers should expect ideal trout fishing conditions to continue for several weeks, especially in larger streams and lakes, the DNR said in a press release. Each of the following waters were stocked twice during the fall stocking period:
- Anthony Creek
- Big Clear Creek
- Blackwater River
- Brandywine Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Elk River
- Evitts Run
- Glade Creek of New River
- Knapps Creek
- Lost River
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Pendleton Lake
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pond Fork
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Seneca Lake
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Teter Creek Lake
- Tygart Lake Tailwaters
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Williams River
The DNR reminds those trout fishing in West Virginia that all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp, and a valid form of identification. A fishing license and trout stamp can be purchased by going online to WVfish.com