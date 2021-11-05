More than 40,000 lbs of trout stocked across the Mountain State

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has spent the last two weeks stocking more than 40,000 pounds of trout in 38 waters across the state. The final trout stocking of the year was on Friday, Oct. 29.

Anglers should expect ideal trout fishing conditions to continue for several weeks, especially in larger streams and lakes, the DNR said in a press release. Each of the following waters were stocked twice during the fall stocking period:

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon Park Lakes

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of New River

Knapps Creek

Lost River

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Tygart Lake Tailwaters

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Williams River

The DNR reminds those trout fishing in West Virginia that all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp, and a valid form of identification. A fishing license and trout stamp can be purchased by going online to WVfish.com