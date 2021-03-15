More than 80% of Charleston’s first responders do not want needle exchange programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — More than 80% of Charleston’s first responders surveyed say they think the city’s needle program wasn’t good for the city and led to an increase in crime.

That’s according to newly released survey results the city’s public safety commission conducted with the city’s police, fire, refuse, and public grounds workers.

According to the survey:

86.76% of respondents do not believe the Health Department’s Needle Program was good for the City of Charleston

83.09% of respondents believe the Health Department's Needle Program led to an increase in crime

89.71% of respondents believe Needle Programs increase the likelihood of an accidental needle prick for the public at large, Refuse employees, or First Responders performing their job duties

89.71% of respondents believe that Needle Programs increase syringe litter throughout the community

83.09% of respondents believe that Needle Programs result in an increase in the number of intravenous drug users coming into the City of Charleston from outside areas

88.97% of respondents believe participants in a needle program should be required to meet with a medical professional during each visit to the program

91.91% of respondents believe participants in a needle exchange program should be required to return their used needles to receive new ones

83.82% of respondents do not believe additional needs programs are needed in the City of Charleston

52.21% of respondents have not been asked for their opinion regarding needle exchange programs in the City of Charleston

16.91% of respondents have been stuck by a needle in the course of their work with the City of Charleston

77.94% of respondents know how to properly handle syringe litter

The city wanted to get feedback from its first responders because they say they are ‘on the frontlines in battling the city’s addiction problem’.

City Councilman Bruce King says it’s not that the first responders don’t want harm reduction programs, they just want accountability.

“Many of them mentioned the fact that they would be OK with a one-to-one exchange where the needle could be tracked with a barcode or something like that and they would like them to visit with a counselor,” said King.

But that’s not the way Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, or SOAR, has been operating, nor is it the way the city’s now-defunct publicly funded needle program operated.

Attempts by 13 News to get SOAR’s response to the survey weren’t answered Monday.

Supporters of harm reduction programs like SOAR say they create a safe, non-judgemental space for addicts to get clean needles, which in turn reduce HIV rates.

But King says reducing disease is just one spoke in the wheel.

“There’s getting folks into treatment that are suffering from drug addiction, there’s the public safety aspect which is what this survey was looking at, and then there is the disease part,” he said.

Coincidentally, there is a bill in the legislature that would establish licensing requirements for needle exchange programs.

King says the next steps are for the City of Charleston to draft a bill outlining certification requirements for needle exchange programs within city limits but were the state law to pass, it would nullify any city-wide resolution.