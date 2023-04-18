CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown, West Virginia restaurant is expanding to the state capitol of Charleston with a new location and will share the space with another West Virginia brewery.

Lefty’s Place and Short Story Brewing announced their partnership Monday with a Facebook post. Lefty’s Place will be joining Short Story in their downtown location with a limited menu of pizzas, calzones and salads.

Lefty’s owner Amel Morris said that Morgantown Lefty’s fans don’t need to worry and that their original location will remain their flagship operation for “years to come.”

Morris said the goal of the partnership is to have Lefty’s worry about the food so Short Story can focus on the beer. There will be no fried food at the Charleston location, which unfortunately means there will be none of Lefty’s famous fries.

Morris hopes to have Lefty’s in Charleston up and running sometime in May 2023.