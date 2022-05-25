CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia has reached a settlement with drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan after suing them for their roles in the state’s opioid epidemic.

According to a release from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia will receive a settlement of $161,531,000. Throughout the trial, Morrisey and his Office’s lawyers alleged the manufacturers helped fuel the opioid epidemic in West Virginia by engaging in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers and misrepresent the risks and benefits of opioid painkillers.

“It’s been a long trial and, as we have said from the very beginning, we are looking for accountability,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This settlement, along with other settlements we will receive from other cases, will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia. I’ve always said that at the end of the day, through our Office’s opioid work, West Virginia will have the highest per capita settlement results in the nation fighting for our people.”

In making its case, the State presented 54 witnesses and approximately 630 documents into evidence in a span of six weeks.

Now, West Virginia will receive payments totaling more than $134,531,000 in cash and $27 million worth of Narcan.

The lawsuit against Teva and Allergen was filed in 2019 in Boone County Circuit Court. It alleged the defendants concealed misconduct, mischaracterized and failed to disclose the serious risk of addiction, overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted higher dosage amounts without disclosing risks.

The State had also sued Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an opioid drug manufacturer family of companies, and the State and Janssen announced a historic $99 million settlement on April 18.



Including this settlement, West Virginia will be paid more than $296 million dollars from drug manufacturers.