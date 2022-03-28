CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Sick of automated scam calls? So is West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. On Monday, Morrisey announced a renewed robocall investigation partnership with the Federal Communications Commission.

According to a release from Attorney General Morrisey, the Memorandum of Understanding between West Virginia and federal robocall investigators establishes information sharing and cooperation to investigate spoofing and robocall scam campaigns.

More than 20 states have established formal working relationships with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau for robocall investigations which will help protect Americans and West Virginians.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office and the FCC have been partners in this endeavor since 2020.

“West Virginia remains committed to making progress in combating unlawful robocalls, and we will continue to cooperate with other states and national agencies to stop these illegal and obnoxious scam calls,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must fight in every arena to protect consumers. These unlawful calls victimize people in providing a path for predators to steal money and personally identifiable information.”

During investigations, both the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and state investigators seek information and evidence with the end goal of prosecuting phone scammers. Investigators seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints and take other critical steps to build a record against possible bad actors.

According to Morrisey, these partnerships can provide critical resources for building cases and preventing duplicative efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.